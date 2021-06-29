Woman charged in Bristol, Virginia shooting

BRISTOL, Va. - A Bristol, Tennessee woman has been charged with malicious wounding and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon after shooting a man following an argument early last Thursday morning.

According to Bristol Virginia Police Sgt. Steve Crawford, Breanna Fleenor, 30, approached Ronald Butler, 39, of Bristol, Tennessee while he sat in his SUV in the parking lot of Eastridge Apartment Complex on Portsmouth Avenue.

Butler drove to the apartment complex to meet a friend, police said. After realizing his friend had fallen asleep, Butler decided to sleep in his SUV, Crawford said.

Authorities said Fleenor began threatening the victim with a handgun regarding an earlier altercation about some property. Police said Fleenor then shot into the SUV, hitting Butler once in the shoulder.

He was released from the hospital hours after the shooting occurred.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department were conducting a separate investigation Tuesday when they arrested Fleenor, discovering she was wanted out of Virginia.

She is being held at the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville on a $10,000 bond.