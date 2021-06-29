 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman charged in Bristol, Virginia shooting
0 comments
breaking

Woman charged in Bristol, Virginia shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Breanna Fleenor

BRISTOL, Va. - A Bristol, Tennessee woman has been charged with malicious wounding and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon after shooting a man following an argument early last Thursday morning.

According to Bristol Virginia Police Sgt. Steve Crawford, Breanna Fleenor, 30, approached Ronald Butler, 39, of Bristol, Tennessee while he sat in his SUV in the parking lot of Eastridge Apartment Complex on Portsmouth Avenue.

Butler drove to the apartment complex to meet a friend, police said. After realizing his friend had fallen asleep, Butler decided to sleep in his SUV, Crawford said.

Authorities said Fleenor began threatening the victim with a handgun regarding an earlier altercation about some property. Police said Fleenor then shot into the SUV, hitting Butler once in the shoulder.

He was released from the hospital hours after the shooting occurred.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department were conducting a separate investigation Tuesday when they arrested Fleenor, discovering she was wanted out of Virginia.

She is being held at the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville on a $10,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NBC News anchor Craig Melvin makes peace with addicted dad in ‘Pops’
Books

NBC News anchor Craig Melvin makes peace with addicted dad in ‘Pops’

The first fact we learn about Craig Melvin in the NBC News anchor’s new memoir “Pops” is that his father was born in a federal prison in West Virginia. The revelation grabs the reader by the collar and will likely surprise viewers who watch Melvin, 42, a smooth broadcaster who never displays a hint of angst over the many hours each week he’s seen across NBC News properties. Since joining the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts