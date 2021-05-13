 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested after murder in Kingsport
0 comments

Woman arrested after murder in Kingsport

  • Updated
  • 0

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Authorities say a woman is in custody following a Thursday afternoon murder in Kingsport.

Dispatchers received a call at 4:35 p.m. that a male subject had been shot on Gaines Street in the Orebank community of Kingsport, according to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located the female suspect being detained by bystanders. The female was then taken into custody, the release continues.

Detectives are in the process of conducting interviews with potential witnesses and collecting evidence.

Further information will be released as it is available.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts