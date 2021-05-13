Woman arrested after murder in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Authorities say a woman is in custody following a Thursday afternoon murder in Kingsport.

Dispatchers received a call at 4:35 p.m. that a male subject had been shot on Gaines Street in the Orebank community of Kingsport, according to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located the female suspect being detained by bystanders. The female was then taken into custody, the release continues.

Detectives are in the process of conducting interviews with potential witnesses and collecting evidence.

Further information will be released as it is available.