Year one was memorable for West Ridge. Year two, not so much.

What lies ahead in year three?

West Ridge head coach Justin Hilton was optimistic during the Wolves' media day in late July.

"You always feel like you don't have enough time to get things in, but I think the guys have worked hard, our conditioning should be something that is to our benefit," Hilton said. "We have got our quarterback coming back with a year's experience so that is going to be beneficial, but we are replacing people in the line of scrimmage.

"If we can shore up the line of scrimmage and some of those leaders emerge, I think we will be OK."

West Ridge, which opened its season with Volunteer and Daniel Boone, finished 9-3 in 2021, led by 28 seniors that came together from Sullivan South, Sullivan Central and Sullivan North. The Wolves struggled to a 4-6 mark last year with an inexperienced cast including 20 rising seniors that have now played a year of 6A football.

"All those older guys played that first year so last year was a big transition and it was seniors coming in who hadn't played," Hilton said. "This year will be another growing experience, but we do have some young guys that I think will develop and get better over the next two or three years and you will see that as we go throughout these next couple of years at West Ridge."

Leading the way for West Ridge is rising junior quarterback Trey Frazier, who will be joined in the backfield by sophomore running back Ethan Amyx. He has a solid collection of receivers that includes Sawyer Tate, Emilio Hogate, Dylan Fore and Bryson Horne.

"Offensively, we are looking to spread things out a little bit more and throw the ball a little bit with our quarterback being a year older," Hilton said.

West Ridge does have talent on the offensive line, led by senior center Josh Seto, and 6-foot-7 290-pound junior Trent Tatum, who could have a future on a college gridiron.

"He is two-hand dunking it in basketball, he can run a little bit. With big guys it is tough to get in shape and he has been battling trying to get himself in shape," Hilton said. "He has gotten stronger. He is going to be somebody that in the next couple of years you are going to hear a lot of people at the next level talking about him."

There is experience back on defense, led by leading tackler Dylan Joyner, one of the few seniors to see much action as a sophomore. Carter Sanders and Trey West will also make tackles, while Kaleb Mabb is expected to help returnees Hogate and Tate in the secondary.

"Carter is going to be a nice surprise. He is 6-4, 210, long, rangy defensive end, was playing tight end for us last year, moved down to offensive tackle," Hilton said. "He and Trey are really going to come along in the offensive line. In the skill positions, Kaleb is a young kid that I think is going to be very successful for us."

Hilton is especially excited about the kicking game, which will be manned by Hogate, an import from San Diego, who played for the Wolves last season.

"We are finally kicking that thing through the end zone. That is a big deal," Hilton said. "You ask teams to start at the 20 and go 80 yards, that is a hard thing to do. It is hard to be consistent without making a turnover in high school football so we think that will be another advantage for us. We are really pressing the kicking game. It is truly a third of the game and a lot of teams ignore that. We hope that can be an advantage for us."

West Ridge certainly doesn't have it easy, having to play 6A football, the highest level in Tennessee, competing with fellow Big East Conference schools like Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett. Just don't look for excuses, just hard work from the Wolves.

"Everybody wants to win every single game so you can find success in very different ways," Hilton said. "On one standpoint you want these guys to be better young men when they leave from here. Football-wise, we want them to grow up, mature, handle adversity well and the chips will fall where they may in the win-loss column.

"We want them to be able to handle adversity in a positive way and be leaders in the school to create the kind of culture we can be proud of."