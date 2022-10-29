Wofford scores late, outlasts East Tennessee State 48-41

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Nathan Walker ran for a 9-yard touchdown with 32 seconds to play to cap Wofford's come-from-behind 48-41 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday.

On third-and-7, Walker ran toward the middle then took a jab step, bounced it outside and ran untouched into the end zone. Wofford (2-6, 2-3 Southern Conference) had just tied the game at 41 with 2:54 remaining on Jimmy Weirick's 31-yard touchdown pass to Landon Parker.

The Terriers avenged last season's 27-21 loss to ETSU (3-6, 1-6) that ended their nine-game win streak in the series.

Weirick was 25 of 39 for 409 yards and threw three touchdown passes. Walker also had a 2-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter. Parker had eight catches for 179 yards.

Wofford had scored 81 points all season prior to putting 48 up against ETSU, which has allowed 55, 55 and 48 points during its three-game losing skid.

Jacob Saylors had 245 yards on the ground on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns for ETSU. He surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the second straight season.