College Football

Wofford promotes Watson to full-time FCS job

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Wofford has promoted interim coach Shawn Watson to the full-time job leading the FCS program.

The school announced Watson's hiring Thursday. He had come to the school as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator last January, then was named interim after the Terriers let go of coach Josh Conklin after five games and the team on a 15-game losing streak.

Watson led Wofford to a 3-3 mark the rest of the way. Wofford athletic director Richard Johnson said Watson was someone “who cares deeply about student-athletes and has the experience to provide leadership to the football program.”

Watson began his coaching career in 1982 as a graduate assistant and served as Salukis’ head coach from 1994-96. He has been an on-field assistant at eight Power Five programs and a quality control coach for Georgia in 2019.

Watson thanked Wofford administrators for the opportunity and looked forward to continuing with the Terriers.

“The chemistry and bond that we have together is strong, and I look forward seeing where that will take us,” he said.

