Wofford, FAU hire football coaches

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Wofford has promoted interim coach Shawn Watson to the full-time job leading the FCS program.

The school announced Watson's hiring Thursday. He had come to the school as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator last January, then was named interim after the Terriers let go of coach Josh Conklin after five games and the team on a 15-game losing streak.

Watson led Wofford to a 3-3 mark the rest of the way. Wofford athletic director Richard Johnson said Watson was someone “who cares deeply about student-athletes and has the experience to provide leadership to the football program.”

Watson began his coaching career in 1982 as a graduate assistant and served as Salukis’ head coach from 1994-96. He has been an on-field assistant at eight Power Five programs and a quality control coach for Georgia in 2019.

Watson thanked Wofford administrators for the opportunity and looked forward to continuing with the Terriers.

“The chemistry and bond that we have together is strong, and I look forward seeing where that will take us,” he said.

Herman hired by Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Former Texas and Houston head coach Tom Herman will take over at Florida Atlantic as it heads into its first season in the American Athletic Conference.

The hire comes just days after FAU fired Willie Taggart, who went 15-18 in his three seasons with the Owls. Details of the contract with Herman were not immediately available.

FAU's final season in Conference USA ended with a 5-7 record and an overtime loss to Western Kentucky. The Owls will be in the American next season.

Herman returns to college football after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears as an offensive analyst.

Herman was 22-4 at Houston, a mark that helped him land the head coaching job at Texas where he went 32-18 with four straight bowl trips in 2017-2020. He also was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ohio State during the Buckeyes’ 2014 national championship season, as well as stops at Iowa State, Rice and Texas State.