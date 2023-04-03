Wise County Central earned a crucial Mountain 7 District baseball win on Monday night and exacted some revenge in the process.

A five-run sixth inning helped the Warriors rally for a 7-3 win over Gate City in the first meeting between the archrival since the Blue Devils eliminated Central from last season’s VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Jackson Willey’s squeeze bunt drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, while Nate West later delivered a three-run triple in the inning. West finished with two hits, while Ashton Bolling scored two runs and was also the winning pitcher in relief.

“We talked about finding a way to win the game coming in in the bottom of the sixth and our guys did just that,” said Central coach Kelly Foster. “I’m proud of their fight and their toughness.”

Brendan Cassidy and Jude Crawford each had two hits for Gate City, while Dakoda McMurray drove in two runs.

Rural Retreat 6, Bland County 5

Trevor Shelton scored the winning run on a groundball by Brody Childers as Rural Retreat earned a walk-off win.

Shelton finished with two hits as Rural Retreat (5-2) rallied from an early 4-0 deficit.

Chilhowie 10, Honaker 1

Levi Teaters tallied two hits and scored four runs as Chilhowie downed Honaker.

Dawson Tuell pitched a complete-game five-hitter and Connor Smith drove in two runs for the Warriors, who blew the game open late.

Jake Hilton had two hits for Honaker, while Jax Horn scored the lone run for the Tigers.

Tennessee High 10, Volunteer 0

Cainan Meyers and Isaac Blevins each had two RBIs to back a strong pitching performance from Rylan Henard as Tennessee High needed just five innings to vanquish Volunteer.

Henard allowed one hit, walked one and struck out seven in going the distance as THS moved to 11-1. Evan Mutter homered for the winners.

Grayson County 13, Holston 3

Caleb Cheeks had three hits and Matthew Record added three RBIs as defending VHSL Region 1C champion Grayson County improved to 5-2.

Holston finished with just three hits: Dillon Bott had two and Dustin Bott had the other.

Unicoi County 5, Sullivan East 4

Valentin Batrez and Lucas Slagle each had three hits as the Unicoi County Blue Devils earned a key Upper Lakes Conference win.

Jake Witcher, Johnathan Beach and Corbin Dickenson each had three hits for East. The two teams finished with a dozen hits apiece, but Unicoi County benefited from seven walks issued by East hurlers.

Lee High 13, J.I. Burton 3

Bryce Moritz had four hits and Konnor Early drove in four runs as Lee High had no trouble with the Raiders of J.I. Burton.

West Ridge 16, David Crockett 4

Will Harris had four RBIs and Wade Witcher drove in three runs as West Ridge improved to 9-3.

SOFTBALL

Union 6, J.I. Burton 1

Addison Toney and Megan Day each had two hits as the Union Bears bested J.I. Burton for a non-district win.

Keelie Sutphin added two RBIs, while Aliyah Davidson pitched a four-hitter.

A’nyah Hollinger scored Burton’s only run in the third inning as she was driven in by Jordan Mooney.

Rural Retreat 6, Bland County 5

Olivia Bailey and Hailey Whitlow each had two hits as Rural Retreat earned a non-district victory.

Lewisville (S.C.) 6, Eastside 2

Jada Jordan scored one of Eastside’s two runs and tallied one of the three hits for the Spartans as they lost a game in a tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Hayley Day scored the other run for Eastside, while Braelyn Hall and Shelby Stanley were responsible for the other hits. Eastside led 2-0 after three innings, but the advantage was fleeting.

Eastside plays again today at noon.

Betsy Layne (Ky.) 9, Twin Valley 2

Dezi Deel and Skylar Vanover each had two hits for Twin Valley, but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers were beaten in the Bluegrass State.

Dobyns-Bennett 11, Gate City 5

Gate City lost to the Indians for the second time this season. Savannah Monroe homered for the Blue Devils.

Wise Central 11, Twin Springs 8

Emily Sturgill and Lexie Baker each pounded out four hits as Wise County Central outslugged Twin Springs for a non-district victory.

Abbie Taylor had two hits and score two runs for Twin Springs.

BOYS SOCCER

Holston 5, Rural Retreat 2

Griffin Hall and Harper Collie each scored two goals as the Holston Cavaliers recorded a Hogoheegee District win over Rural Retreat. Noah Cousins also found the back of the net for the victors.