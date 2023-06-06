Olivia Webb and Ameera Youmessi scored a goal apiece and Rhiannon Barton had 18 saves in goal as Wise County Central won its first-ever state tournament girls soccer match Tuesday with a 2-0 VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal win at previously unbeaten Appomattox County.

Sophia Stallard had an assist for the Warriors, which will play Bruton in the Class 2 state semifinals on Friday at Roanoke College at 11 a.m.

Glenvar 4, Graham 2

Jules Stanley scored four goals to lead the Highlanders to a Class 2 state quarterfinal win over the Graham at East River Soccer Complex in Bluefield.

Megan Pomerleau had an assist for Glenvar. Stanley scored twice on penalty kicks and one was unassisted.

Auburn def. Honaker

Honaker dropped a Class 1 quarterfinal heartbreaker to Auburn, falling in overtime 2-0 via penalty kicks.

BASEBALL

Liberty Christian 3, Abingdon 2

Liberty Christian's bats had been mostly silent through five innings Tuesday night. Then they suddenly woke up. And once they did, the Bulldogs took advantage of a few Abingdon miscues to earn a come-from-behind victory against the visiting Falcons in the Class 3 state quarterfinal round.

Abingdon starter Beckett Dotson held LCA to just three hits through five frames as the Falcons built a 2-0 lead. But the Bulldogs bats greeted him rudely to start the bottom of the sixth and scored three times.

Against Bulldogs reliever Landon Owen, Abingdon's Jett Humphreys (2-for-3, RBI) singled to center with two outs in the top of the seventh. But Owen ended the potential threat with a strikeout that sends LCA (23-0) to Friday's state semifinals.

Owen, who entered in relief of starter Ben Blair, held Abingdon (20-6) to one hit. He walked one and struck out three.

Blair went 3⅓ innings and gave up two runs (both earned) on three hits, walked four and fanned five. Abingdon got to the LCA ace in the third when Humphreys singled home Elijah Parks for a 1-0 lead and Landon Greer doubled Humphreys home with two outs. Palmer led LCA at the plate, going 2 for 3 with an RBI.

With one out in the fourth and Abingdon up 2-0, Falcons freshman Landon Turman tripled to center. He tried to score on a grounder to shortstop, but Matt Vine threw him out at the plate.

Alleghany 14, Marion 1

The Mountaineers won the last-ever game at their home facility – as consolidation looms – and did so in resounding fashion in a Class 2 state quarterfinal victory.

Papi Griffith had three RBIs for Alleghany (20-2) and Hunter DePriest hit a grand slam.

Marion (14-11) was making its first state tournament appearance. The ‘Canes lost their final two games of the season by a combined count of 30-2.

SOFTBALL

James River 3, John Battle 2

James River scored twice in the top of the seventh inning in rallying for a win over visiting John Battle in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

Battle (12-15) scored twice in the sixth inning to take the lead, but James River (24-1) earned a walk-off win via an era by the Trojans with one out. Taylor Childress pitched a seven-hitter for the Trojans and also scored a run.

Joleigh Denton scored the other run for Battle. Childress, Hannah Lockhart, Madison Bowery, Eden Wallace and Katie Barrett had Battle’s hits against James River ace Austyn Moran.

Kaycee Kincaid and Ripley Barry each had two hits for the Knights.

Auburn 4, Eastside 1

Kirsten Fleet hit two home runs and the James Madison University-bound senior struck out 13 to lift the Eagles to a Class 1 state quarterfinal home win over the Spartans.

Kendra Scaggs also homered for the Eagles (24-1). Fleet became Auburn's all-time strikeout leader with 829 in her career.

Braelyn Hall struck out 11, doubled and drove in a run for the Spartans (14-13). Reagan McCoy also had a double in the loss.

BOYS SOCCER

Glenvar 9, Graham 0

Region 2D runner-up Graham fell at Glenvar in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.

Galax 4, Honaker 0

Perennial state powerhouse Galax dispatched of the Tigers in the Class 1 state quarterfinals and remained unbeaten.