 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Basketball

Wilson leads No. 5 Kansas past Bison

  • 0

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson had 21 points and nine rebounds, Gradey Dick added 12 points, and No. 5 Kansas tuned up for the Champions Classic next week by routing perennial Summit League contender North Dakota State 82-59 on Thursday night.

MJ Rice added 10 points in his college debut, and the Jayhawks (2-0) ramped up the defensive pressure against the Bison (0-2), building a 48-19 lead by halftime and coasting to their Division I-leading 13th consecutive victory.

They did so without coach Bill Self, who along with assistant Kurtis Townsend served the second game of school-imposed four-game suspensions. The penalty, part of the fallout of an FBI investigation into college basketball, also will keep Self from the bench for the Jayhawks’ showdown against No. 5 Duke on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Grant Nelson had 11 points and Boden Skunberg scored 10 for the Bison (0-2).

People are also reading…

College Women 

UConn 98, Northeastern 39 

STORRS, Conn. — Azzi Fudd overcame a poor shooting start to score 26 points and led No. 6 UConn to a season-opening victory over Northeastern.

Fudd, a sophomore, missed her first seven 3-point tries but shot 9 for 17 overall, including 1 for 8 from long range, and 7 for 7 from the line. She added four assists and had six of UConn’s 18 steals.

Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Lou Lopez Senechal added 17 points, including a four-point play. Dorka Juhasz finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds as UConn won its 27th straight season opener. UConn last opened a season with a loss on Nov. 19, 1995, falling to Louisiana Tech.

Gemima Motema had 11 points to lead Northeastern (1-1).

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

The prep football playoffs begin tonight in Tennessee, while the Virginia regular season concludes, with plenty at stake in several games across Southwest Virginia. Check out the projected favorites for all 14 games. 

VHSL playoff pairings are set

VHSL playoff pairings are set

Abingdon, Holston and Graham all won VHSL regional football championships in 2021 and are back in the postseason to defend those titles.

Prep Football: Fast start lifts Lebanon into 1D playoffs

Prep Football: Fast start lifts Lebanon into 1D playoffs

LEBANON, Va. – Most thought the Region 1D football playoffs started next weekend. However, there was an unofficial play-in game at Harry Stuart Field on Friday night. Lebanon punched their ticket to the playoffs, winning a 34-24 thriller over Rural Retreat.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts