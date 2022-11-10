Wilson leads No. 5 Kansas past Bison

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson had 21 points and nine rebounds, Gradey Dick added 12 points, and No. 5 Kansas tuned up for the Champions Classic next week by routing perennial Summit League contender North Dakota State 82-59 on Thursday night.

MJ Rice added 10 points in his college debut, and the Jayhawks (2-0) ramped up the defensive pressure against the Bison (0-2), building a 48-19 lead by halftime and coasting to their Division I-leading 13th consecutive victory.

They did so without coach Bill Self, who along with assistant Kurtis Townsend served the second game of school-imposed four-game suspensions. The penalty, part of the fallout of an FBI investigation into college basketball, also will keep Self from the bench for the Jayhawks’ showdown against No. 5 Duke on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Grant Nelson had 11 points and Boden Skunberg scored 10 for the Bison (0-2).

College Women

UConn 98, Northeastern 39

STORRS, Conn. — Azzi Fudd overcame a poor shooting start to score 26 points and led No. 6 UConn to a season-opening victory over Northeastern.

Fudd, a sophomore, missed her first seven 3-point tries but shot 9 for 17 overall, including 1 for 8 from long range, and 7 for 7 from the line. She added four assists and had six of UConn’s 18 steals.

Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Lou Lopez Senechal added 17 points, including a four-point play. Dorka Juhasz finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds as UConn won its 27th straight season opener. UConn last opened a season with a loss on Nov. 19, 1995, falling to Louisiana Tech.

Gemima Motema had 11 points to lead Northeastern (1-1).