The prep football playoffs begin tonight in Tennessee, while the Virginia regular season concludes, with plenty at stake in several games across Southwest Virginia. Check out the projected favorites for all 14 games.
Thirty-years-old and nearly a decade removed from his final college football game, Brandon Atwell is back on the gridiron in a different country and is still a master at making big plays.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found at the Observation Knob Park boat ramp on Thursday as Brian L. Morrison, 45…
Grundy (1D), Graham (2D), Lord Botetourt (3D), George Wythe (1C), Radford (2C) currently at the top entering final week of regular season.
WASHINGTON — The oral arguments the Supreme Court will hear Monday concern two cases that are momentous, even though the desirable outcomes wo…
BRISTOL, Va. — Groundbreaking activities for the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino are expected in the coming weeks, Bristol Casino President All…
James Mitchell recorded the first reception of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon for the Detroit Lions in their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolph…
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Tennessee Board of Education announced the names of the three finalists Thursday night who will be in…
BRISTOL, Va. — Negotiations between the city and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on a consent order governing actions at the …
Josh Green (Tennessee High), Brody Jones (Virginia High), Alex Duty (Hurley), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Noah Tweed (Holston), Chase Schroeck (David Crockett) among many stars in Friday's Prep Football Roundup.
