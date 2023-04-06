After two terms in the Virginia House of Delegates, Del. William C. “Will” Wampler III announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election to the state legislature in 2023.
“Southwest Virginia is one of the finest places someone can find themselves in, as far as the Commonwealth goes,” Wampler said.
“Representing this place and its people in the state legislature is a privilege unlike any other I have ever experienced in my life,” Wampler said.
“While it is difficult to wrestle with the fact that our region has a declining number of representatives that will be returning to the General Assembly next term, I am confident in the leadership we have in place and in their ability to work with other leaders across the state to address our priorities,” Wampler said.
“I will always support the communities of Southwest Virginia, and I am looking forward to spending more time helping clients in my law practice in Abingdon, Virginia.”
- Dairy Queen will sell Blizzards for 85 cents to celebrate summer menu. Here's what to know.
- FINAL FOUR | A 'Rad' experience; Former VI player now an assistant coach at Virginia Tech
- Angel Reese defends gesture toward Caitlin Clark after LSU title win, calls out double standard
- A Florida toddler found in an alligator's mouth was put in the lake by his father, police say
- PREP ROUNDUP: Adam Moore picks up first win as VHS skipper; Rye Cove softball still unbeaten; VHS softball, boys soccer beat Battle, Trojan girls triumph over Bearcats; Abingdon baseball suffers first loss
- PREP BASEBALL: 2023 Mountain 7 District Preview
- Longtime educator, Creeper Trail advocate has died
- PREP ROUNDUP: Nate West (Wise Central), Trevor Shelton (Rural Retreat), Levi Teaters (Chilhowie), Addison Toney (Union), Rylan Henard (Tennessee High), Griffin Hall (Holston) among Monday's standouts
- Green's big night carries Falcons
- PREP ROUNDUP: Warriors spin Webb to topple Falcons on pitch: Hankins, Battle no-hit Union
- BMS to offer new food items to race fans
- PREP BASEBALL: Hankins sparks John Battle Trojans past Ridgeview Wolfpack
- Storms strike Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana; 7 reported dead
- CMT Music Awards 2023: The winners, the big moments, photo highlights and more
- FloydFest cancels 2023 event
Wampler is currently serving his second term in the Virginia House of Delegates for the 4th House District.
The 4th House District includes Dickenson County and parts of Russell, Washington, and Wise counties in Southwest Virginia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!