After two terms in the Virginia House of Delegates, Del. William C. “Will” Wampler III announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election to the state legislature in 2023.

“Southwest Virginia is one of the finest places someone can find themselves in, as far as the Commonwealth goes,” Wampler said.

“Representing this place and its people in the state legislature is a privilege unlike any other I have ever experienced in my life,” Wampler said.

“While it is difficult to wrestle with the fact that our region has a declining number of representatives that will be returning to the General Assembly next term, I am confident in the leadership we have in place and in their ability to work with other leaders across the state to address our priorities,” Wampler said.

“I will always support the communities of Southwest Virginia, and I am looking forward to spending more time helping clients in my law practice in Abingdon, Virginia.”

Wampler is currently serving his second term in the Virginia House of Delegates for the 4th House District.

The 4th House District includes Dickenson County and parts of Russell, Washington, and Wise counties in Southwest Virginia.