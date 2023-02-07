Who determines who is the greatest is at anything, especially when it comes to sports?

Muhammad Ali always said he was the greatest in boxing, and he may have been.

Rickey Henderson told the world with third base held high above his head that he was the greatest at stealing bases with Lou Brock watching only a few feet away. The statistics back it up.

Neither were exactly modest. The same goes for LeBron James.

For the last decade there has been a debate on who is the greatest basketball player? Someone - and who knows who - decided the argument had to come down to Michael Jordan and James.

Who decided that every other basketball player in any other era doesn't measure up to Jordan or James.

Jordan has the numbers and the championships, but you have never actually heard MJ declare himself the greatest. He wasn't the biggest guy on the floor, but he was determined to win and was just a pleasure to watch.

He was the definition of must-watch television.

James has been in the NBA since he was 18, compiled lots of big numbers and has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history.

Does that make him the greatest ever, or has he just been around a long time.

Ask him.

"I feel like I'm the best basketball player that ever played the game," said James, on the GOAT debate on ESPN's twitter account on Tuesday.

Not a lot of modesty there, is there?

Is he really?

Scoring lots of points is nice, but does that make him the greatest basketball player ever? Not necessarily. Pete Rose is the all-time hit king, but no one calls him the greatest ever, not even greatest hitter ever.

It took him 20 seasons to reach Abdul-Jabbar and he would still be lagging far behind if not for the 3-point basket.

James scored 38 points on Tuesday night against Oklahoma City to pass Abdul-Jabbar with 38,388 points ... and the Lakers still lost the game.

James has had some help in catching Abdul-Jabbar.

Just check out the rules. Today, there is no inside game in the NBA. Everyone shoots 3-pointers, including the largest players on the court who lurk outside the 3-point line to get another 3-point shot.

That wasn't a big part of the game for Abdul-Jabbar, who came up playing against some of the best big men in history, from Wilt Chamberlain and Bob Lanier to Nate Thurmond and Bill Russell.

That fact was even relayed during his cameo as a pilot in the classic movie 'Airplane.'

That was a different game, and a much better game too. Today's game is like a sleeping pill.

Abdul-Jabbar made 1, yes, one 3-pointer in his career. The rest of his 38,384 points came on two-point baskets and free throws. Heading into Tuesday, Jabbar had connected on 1,784 more field goals than James, who has made 2,233 shots from 3-point range.

Take away that extra point on 2,233 3-pointers and he is still more than 2,000 points shy of Abdul-Jabbar. Kareem is also third in NBA history in rebounds, James is 32nd. Kareem is also third all-time in blocked shots.

Of course, James is fourth in assists and ninth in steals.

Stats can be twisted to defend any argument, but those numbers are how greatness is measured. That and championships.

My point is Abdul-Jabbar has never gotten his due. Has there ever been a more beautiful basketball shot than the sky hook. It was pure poetry in motion and it was automatic as any shot in the history of the game.

Why hasn't anyone else tried to copy him?

Abdul-Jabbar, who has won six NBA titles, has long been considered the greatest high school and greatest college basketball player ever, but gets dismissed as the greatest professional to play the game.

Who made the decision that the GOAT argument had to come down to Jordan or James?

Why shouldn't Abdul-Jabbar be considered in the GOAT conversation.

He isn't alone.

There has never been a basketball player more dominant than Wilt Chamberlain. His numbers are so crazy they are almost treated as make-believe because they just seem too outrageous to be true.

He led the NBA in scoring seven times, rebounding 11 times and even assists one season. He did only win one championship, but Bill Russell was always in his way.

Eras are different in sports.

Determining the GOAT in any sport is a near impossibility. By the way, I have never figured out where the term "GOAT" came from? Who decided that?

There are those who will swear that Jack Nicklaus was better than Tiger Woods or Bjorn Borg was better at tennis than Roger Federer.

Is Pele' the greatest soccer player or is it Lionel Messi? Is Babe Ruth the greatest home run hitter or is it Hank Aaron (yes) or Barry Bonds? Is Nick Saban the greatest college football coach or is it Bear Bryant?

Everyone has an opinion. It is a no-win argument.

Today's world is filled with recency bias. There is the prevailing feeling that anything happening now has to be better than what occurred a decade or two or three decades ago.

Why? True, the athletes have gotten better with time, but does that make them necessarily better in their respective sport? Pete Maravich would be just as effective in today's NBA as he was in his day. Think how much fun he would be to watch.

Who decided Tom Brady is better than Johnny Unitas or Joe Montana? Contrary to popular belief, it isn't all about the championships.

Robert Horry won seven NBA titles. He is the only non-Celtic among the top nine championship winners in NBA history. Let's put "Big Shot Rob" in the greatest player conversation.

Congrats to LeBron. He passed a mark that stood for nearly 40 years and deserves the applause. He will gladly accept it too.

Just don't call him the greatest ever.

Even if he tells you he is.