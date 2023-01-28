Whatever the elements, King ready to play ball

BRISTOL, Tenn. - "Pitchers and catchers report."

For a baseball fan, those words are sure signs that spring is coming.

Good news. Baseball - and softball - have already started. Spring, of which a glimpse was seen on Saturday, can't be far behind.

Welcome to college baseball - and softball - when the season begins with temperatures in the 30s and ends in the 80s.

The diamonds at King University have been busy all month as the Tornado prepares for the upcoming season, which begins next week for baseball and the following week for softball.

Neither is considered a cold weather sport, but that is just part of both sports at the college level.

"You get used to it," King baseball coach Blaine Brown said. "It is not ideal. You think of baseball as a spring and summer sport, but college baseball, we open up in the February and there is lots of heavy jackets and beanies being worn."

King begins its 2023 baseball season on Wednesday - believe it or not - by hosting Emory & Henry College. That will be followed next weekend with a pair of doubleheader home games with the University of Virginia's College at Wise.

Already, weather is a concern. Wednesday's high temperature is expected to be 44 and there is a better than 50 percent chance of rain. The forecast improves over the weekend, with temps projected to be 48 on Saturday and 50 on Sunday with much less chance of precipitation. At least snow isn't on the horizon, at least for now.

"The forecast don't look great for opening day right now, but opening weekend, right now I think it is sunny and 40 and in February that is what you are going to get," Brown said. "We talk to our guys all the time when we go out and practice, this is what we are going to be playing in in February so train your body to deal with playing in these conditions."

Cool weather can take its toll on anyone, especially athletes, so Brown is careful in trying to avoid injuries in such conditions for both pitchers and those who play in the field.

"There are different things you have got to do just from a warm-up perspective, from a pitching perspective as far as in between innings what they have to do to make sure they are staying loose," Brown said. "From a positional player standpoint and really in coaching too, if you are going to make any moves you have to adjust what you would normally do.

"As a pitcher as far as the bullpen, you may have to give them extra time to warm up. It might not be one of those that you can go to a guy as soon as you normally would, you have to let them warm up a little more. From a pitch-hit perspective, you have to say 'hey, there is an opportunity you might pinch-hit here in the next two innings, you need to go ahead and start getting your body loose'."

King, which plays in Conference Carolinas, a top-notch NCAA Division II league that boasts last year's national champion in North Greenville, will play seven non-conference games against the Wasps and Highland Cavaliers before entering league play on Feb. 17 against Erskine.

Trey McCall is back as head coach at Emory & Henry, while Brandon Costa is in his second season with the Highland Cavaliers.

"I really enjoy playing those guys just because I know they are good people, I like the way they run their programs," Brown said. "When you go out there you know it is just going to be about baseball. It is a good opportunity because they have good squads and they do things the right way and it is enjoyable because you are just playing baseball and not having to worry about all the other stuff."

While the Super Bowl and basketball is foremost in the minds of sports fan at this time of the year, baseball is here, and that is a good thing. Just expect to see some different wardrobes on a daily basis depending on what the weather brings on a daily basis.

"I didn't mind it as much when I was younger, but as I have gotten older I am not quite as big as fan when I first started," Brown said. "The longer I have done it, the more layers I have started to put on."

**

The same goes for softball. King, which won the Conference Carolinas regular season and tournament championships last season and advanced to NCAA Division II regional play, opens its season at regional host Lenoir-Rhyne on Feb. 8.

First-year head coach Kyleigh Payne, who takes over for Jake Cockerham - who is now leading the program at Emory & Henry - has nearly all of that team back, in addition to plenty of newcomers to add to the competition for positions. She has been pleasantly surprised that her team has been able to get outside as much as they have early in the preseason.

"I am actually happy, in January we have practiced at least seven times outside," Payne said. "It was crazy."

While softball moves faster than baseball, which alleviates some of the issues that comes with exposure to the cold, Payne said the elements don't really factor into their preparation.

"When they get in the rhythm of playing they don't think about the weather," Payne said. "As soon as they start stretching they are taking off their sweatshirts, they are ready to go. At first, their initial thought is cold, but once they get going they forget about it. Once the ball is out there they are just doing their thing, they forget about the cold."

Payne does what she can to keep practices moving, no matter whether they are held in the afternoon or in the wee hours of the morning.

"Just keep them moving really," she said. "I make sure the practices are effective and efficient. I don't have to stand around or anything like that so they don't have a choice to think about how cold it is or anything like that. We are moving, you have just got to do it."

Payne has loaded up her non-conference schedule with five ranked teams in the season ahead, which didn't allow for a reunion with Cockerham and Emory & Henry, but there is still a chance that meeting could happen.

"If we do have a rainout, for sure, yeah," Payne said. "It would be great, probably a little bit of tears. Me and Jake, we talk literally every week. We talk once a week for like two hours. We still keep in touch."

The Wasps open their season with a five-game stint beginning on Feb. 10 at Flagier in Florida, while UVa-Wise, which will play King on March 27, begins at Southern Wesleyan in South Carolina on Friday, followed by two games the following day at Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C.

King will be following Emory & Henry to sunny Florida in March, which will be nice break from whatever the weather does deliver over the next few weeks.

"It will be really nice there in March though," said Payne, with a laugh.