SATURDAY

June 10, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confi rm times on your on-screen guide.

'80s Saturday Movie Marathon

AMC, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Get out your VCR and dust that baby off , as you will want to record some of the best movies of the decade. Bill Murray and Harold Ramis kick the marathon off with their famed comedy Stripes (1981). Other films in the marathon include Ralph Macchio's The Karate Kid (1984), Tom Hanks in the beloved 1988 classic Big, John Candy and Dan Aykroyd's The Great Outdoors (1988), and the Brat Pack's The Breakfast Club (1985).

Horse Racing: Belmont Stakes

FOX, 4:30 p.m. Live

The 155th Belmont Stakes takes place today at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Kentucky Derby winner Mage will not compete in the Belmont, but Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure is expected to run. This is the first Belmont Stakes to air on FOX Sports as part of a new eight-year media rights deal.

Build It Forward

HGTV, 6 p.m.  Season Premiere

In "Hope Is Where the Heart Is," a hometown hero uses the arts to empower youth through his organization, A Pocket Full of Hope. With help from Lowe's, Taniya Nayak and Shane Duff y renovate his home and help restore a historic theater for community use.

Into the Wild Frontier

INSP, 6 p.m.

After successfully mapping the rugged Ohio Country, frontiersman and surveyor Christopher Gist is hired to lead a young George Washington on a perilous diplomatic journey to deliver an ultimatum to the French forces in the Ohio wilderness.

Love's Greek to Me

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

When Ilana (Torrey DeVitto) travels to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend, Mike (Giannis Tsmitselis), for his sister Alex's (Katerina Konstas) wedding, she's thrilled to be asked to be Alex's American maid of honor. Mike surprises Ilana by proposing, and Ilana gets caught in the whirlwind created by his well-meaning and overly enthusiastic mother, Athena (Marina Sirtis).

Mary J. Blige's Real Love

Lifetime, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

Inspired by her bestselling song, Mary J. Blige serves as executive producer of a two-film story arc this month that follows a young couple through their relationship. In the first tear-jerker, we meet 18-year-old Kendra (Ajiona Alexus) and Ben (Da'Vinchi), who fi nd themselves falling hard for each other and ultimately learning the meaning of "Real Love." Their story continues June 17 in Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman.

Inspiring America: The 2023 Inspiration List

NBC, 8 p.m.

This NBC News special returns for another year to honor extraordinary individuals who have made an impact.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Nat Geo Wild, 10 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In "Eagles and Beagles," the Season 11 finale, Dr. Oakley meets Girly, a dog with a paw so infected that her dewclaw has fallen off . The team worries that the wound may be a form of aggressive cancer, but lab analysis will reveal the true diagnosis. In Nome, the team takes part in a special research project on golden eagles, requiring Dr. Oakley to rappel off a steep cliff to capture fledglings in their nest. And in a rural clinic, a cat has eaten its own tail, and a rescued baby moose gets a checkup following a bout with bloat.