SUNDAYMay 14, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

When Love Bloom

UPtv, 7 p.m. - Original Film

Romance blossoms between a risk-management analyst (Sarah Power) and a florist (Thomas Cadrot) as they prepare for a flower competition.

The Simpsons

FOX, 8 p.m.

In the new episode "Clown v. Board of Education," Krusty (voice of Dan Castellaneta) opens a school for clowning, and it becomes the most successful thing he's ever done.

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC, 9 p.m. - Season Premiere

The eighth and fi nal season of Fear picks up after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. Demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo.

East New York

CBS, 9 p.m. - Season Finale

Haywood's (Amanda Warren) leadership is called into question after a tragic shooting close to home, and her relationship with Suarez (Jimmy Smits) is put to the test in the Season 1 finale "Ruskin Roulette."

Tom Jones

PBS, 9 p.m.

In episode three, Tom (Solly McLeod) is lured to a masquerade by an insatiable paramour, and complications develop. Meanwhile, Blifil (James Wilbraham) and a loathsome lord try to compromise Sophia (Sophie Wilde).

House Broken

FOX, 9:30 p.m.

When Jill (voice of Maria Bamford) does ayahuasca and is able to communicate with animals, Honey (Lisa Kudrow) tries to connect with her in the new episode "Who's Trippin'?"

NCIS: Los Angeles

CBS, 10 p.m

. The series ends its run with a two-week finale called "New Beginnings." In Part 1 tonight, NCIS aids in the search for stolen military-grade weapons, and Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) plan their wedding.

Waco: The Aftermath

Showtime, 10:05 p.m.  Series Finale

The story of the fallout of the Waco disaster — the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist Timothy McVeigh — comes to an end. Michael Shannon, John Leguizamo and Giovanni Ribisi star.