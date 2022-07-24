What Bristol was like when the sessions were recorded 95 years ago

The Bristol sign was in place across State Street, near the railroad tracks, placed there in 1915 and modified with its current slogan in 1921.

Passengers arrived by rail daily by Norfolk and Western Railway at the current Union Station train depot, which opened in 1902. Bristol had regular service from New York City to the southeast U.S.

Bristol was a college town. Virginia Intermont operated as a two-year women’s junior college on Moore Street while King College had been in its present location in east Bristol for a decade. Sullins College, another women’s junior college, had also operated for 10 years on Glenway Avenue. Bristol Commercial College operated on Sixth Street.

The Twin City’s estimated combined population was more than 25,000, according to the U.S. Census.

Tennessee Ernie Ford, the Twin City’s most famous musical star, was 8 years old, living with his family at 1124 Shelby St., according to the 1927 city directory, singing in the Anderson Street United Methodist Church and preparing to return to school.

The two cities had about a dozen new car and truck dealerships selling everything from Chevrolet, Dodge and Ford to Studebaker, Packard, Whippet, Marmon, Hudson and Oakland models, according to the 1927 city directory.

There were three major banks, Dominion National Bank, First National Bank of Bristol and Washington Trust and Savings Bank.

Major employers included coal companies, lumber mills, boiler makers, electrical contractors, hardware businesses, marble and granite suppliers, Coca-Cola bottling works and an array of retail stores. The H. P. King department store was widely known and the city also had three other clothiers operating downtown.

Buntings Drug Store operated at 420-422 State Street, not far from the Taylor-Christian Hat Company warehouse where Peer conducted the recordings.

At least two businesses, Eugene Blankenship & Sons and Clark-Jones-Shealey Co., sold and serviced record players while Sterchi Brothers and Clark-Jones-Shealey sold records.