West Ridge rolls past Volunteer, 41-6

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn – It was a good night for Cale Bryant.

The West Ridge senior scored four touchdowns, two on the ground and two on pass receptions, leading the Wolves to a season-opening 41-6 non-conference rout of Volunteer on Friday night.

Much like last season when West Ridge had terrific fan support in its first season on the gridiron, the stands were full and the fans were loud for the Wolves.

“Our fans are phenomenal and then you have got the jumbotron,” West Ridge head coach Justin Hilton said. “I almost wish we could start our games later because when it gets dark I don’t know if there is a better place to play football. It is unbelievable.”

Bryant, who played at Sullivan Central before coming to West Ridge when three schools consolidated last school year, ran for 228 yards, including touchdowns of 56 and 59 yards, and also had 63 receiving yards, both for scores of 34 and 29 yards.

“We came out and we did what we were supposed to do,” Bryant said. “Coach [Justin Hilton] had us all in the right spots and we just came out and executed. We came out and gave 100 percent the whole game and that is all we can ask from everybody.”

West Ridge (1-0), which did struggle with four lost fumbles and 10 penalties, broke open a 7-6 game with 21 second quarter points, taking advantage of Volunteer turnovers, including four interceptions and a fumble recovery. Hunter Wexler had a pick and recovered a fumble for the Wolves.

“We capitalized on those and we have got to continue to take it away and do those things,” Hilton said.

Senior Kaleb McLain had a big game as well for the Wolves, finishing with 110 yards on the ground, including a 67-yard scamper to begin the second quarter scoring spurt.

The duo of Bryant and McLain could be one to watch this season.

“We barely even knew each other before we came here two June’s ago,” Bryant said. “We have just been putting in the work and we have become closer and he is like my brother now.”

Sophomore quarterback Trey Frazier, who was 4-for-5 for 69 yards and two scores in his first start, scored on a 2-yard second quarter run and then connected with Bryant on a back shoulder fade near the end zone from 34 yards to give the Wolves a 28-6 lead at halftime.

“We called the play and I was running and Trey threw it and I just found a way to catch the ball,” Bryant said. “Our line did amazing tonight, did everything we asked them to. Trey did great, Kaleb had amazing runs and blocks. Defense was phenomenal.”

Hilton was pleased with what he saw in Frazier’s first varsity start.

“He is very accurate and very under control, very calm, he controls the huddle,” Hilton said. “He has got a lot of really good intangibles. He is going to be special.”

Volunteer (0-1) answered a 56-yard first quarter scoring run by Bryant with a drive of its own. Riley Littleton connected with John Rosse on a 7-yard pass to narrow the margin to 7-6., but that would be it for the Falcons. They not only turned the ball over five times, but were hampered when Littleton injured his non-throwing hand on the defensive side of the ball.

“When you are playing good people you can’t turn it over,” Volunteer head coach Jesse McMillan said. “They scored off our turnovers and we didn’t score of theirs. It is pretty simple. They just wore us down early in the third quarter, but we are not going to make excuses about that. We have just got to get tougher and more physical, but that is on me.”

Bryant added two more scores after the break on a 59-yard third quarter run and he caught a short fourth quarter pass from Frazier, faked out a defender and scampered 29 yards to finish the scoring.

“He had a night,” Hilton said. “I don’t know what the total yards were on Cale, but it was a good call if we were giving it to 10. McLain did pretty good too. Offensively, it was pretty good, pretty explosive, but the fumbles and the penalties, we will get it straightened out.”

West Ridge returns to its home field next Friday to face Daniel Boone and Hilton will be focused on improvements that need to be made.

“We will take it. There is a lot of things we can improve on, but we were explosive tonight and that was a good sign,” Hilton said. “We have just got to clean up some of the fumbles and penalties.

“That part of it is disappointing. You have got to win the turnover battle. Next week if we don’t we are going to be a sad bunch so we have got to clean it up really quick with Daniel Boone coming in.”

Volunteer 6 0 0 0 - 6

West Ridge 7 21 7 6 - 41

Scoring Summary

WR-Bryant 56 run (Puck kick)

VL-Knittel 7 pass from Littleton (Lawson kick)

WR-McLain 67 run (Puck kick)

WR-Frazier 2 run (Puck kick)

WR-Bryant 34 pass from Frazier (Puck kick)

WR-Bryant 59 run (Puck kick)

WR-Bryant 29 pass from Frazier (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: VO 16; WR 14. Rush-Yards: VO 38-143; WR 32-337. Pass Yards: VO 144; WR 69. Comp-Att-Int: VO 12-31-4; WR 4-5-0. Fumbles-Lost: VO 3-1; WR 4-4. Penalty-yards: VO 7-45; WR 10-90. Punts-Avg: VO 5-31.0; WR 3-34.7.