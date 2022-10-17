West Ridge looks to build its own tradition

Another chapter of West Ridge volleyball will be written over the next few days.

West Ridge makes its first appearance at the state level in any team sport today, playing 16-time state champion Brentwood in the opening round of the Class AAA state tournament at Rockvale High School.

More memories await the West Ridge volleyball team.

“This is part of a time in their career where these are games that are fun, they are exciting, this is what you play the game for and really just being able to create these memories because these girls are going to be able to remember this forever,” said Logan Kemp, West Ridge’s second-year head coach. “They have already made history for themselves, they have already been able to be the first team as a whole to win the regional championship, first team as a whole to be able to go to a state tournament for West Ridge. Really just continuing to write their story.”

West Ridge (25-10) was created from a trio of schools with a tradition in volleyball, led by Sullivan South, which won five championships and finished second four times in 31 appearances in the state tournament under head coach Sherry Hooks. The Wolves, now in their second season of existence, are now writing their own history.

“It is one of those that everybody still talks about the past and those three schools, which is great, but we just focus on what our program is and the talent of our girls and just them coming in and working every day to build the name of West Ridge volleyball,” Kemp said.

One year after falling in the substate round in their first season, the Wolves regrouped after losing 10 seniors, finished second after being seeded third out of five teams in the District 1-AA tournament and won the school’s first-ever Region 1-AAA crown last week. That was followed by a home substate victory over Heritage last Thursday.

“A lot of people probably thought this would be kind of a down year for us just because of the talent and experience that we lost in those 10 seniors from last year,” said Kemp, who has two seniors this season, including McKensi Smith and Parker Fischer, who is nursing an ankle injury. “Our girls this year have really stepped up to any challenge that we have given to them and they have a done a really great job of continuing the success of our program.”

West Ridge will face an immediate challenge the four-day, double-elimination format today against Brentwood.

“I have not seen them play this year. I think they are like third in the state, they are obviously a great program,” Kemp said. “We see it just like any other game that we have, we have a really great conference. Our conference is filled with extremely talented teams so I feel like we are going to approach it as just another game, another opponent that is really good and we are just going to have to be hitting our marks in order to be successful.”

Kemp, who played two years at King and spent five years as head coach at Sullivan Central before taking over the Wolves, knows there will be early jitters, but just wants his squad to channel that nervousness into playing their consistent, up-tempo, fast-paced style of volleyball.

“It is one of those where that energy will be there, that nervous energy,” Kemp said. “We have talked throughout the season about being able to channel that energy and just be confident in what our preparation has been and what we are going to be doing and just being confident in that style of game we are going to play.”

Northeast Tennessee is loaded with tradition-rich volleyball programs that have had success at the state level, and that has been evidenced by the Wolves’ actions on the court.

“Our area is really great in terms of the amount of talent that all the schools have,” Kemp said. “I feel like that is attributed to all the feeder schools, a lot of feeder programs, a lot of community support, a lot of the different club teams and different activities that the sport of volleyball has in our area. I think we have a really great volleyball community in our area so it definitely helps out.”

West Ridge volleyball has already made history. A new chapter begins today.

“Enjoying the time, living in the moment, these are things that will never be able to be taken away from us,” Kemp said. “I am just really excited for these girls to make these experiences and having these experiences and making these memories.”