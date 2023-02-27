West Ridge’s path to the sub-state round was blocked by the Trailblazers from Daniel Boone.

Andrea Flores fired in 28 points as Boone continued to have West Ridge’s number this season with a 68-62 win over the Wolves in the semifinals of the TSSAA Region 1-AAAA girls basketball tournament on Monday night.

Boone (25-8) went 4-0 against West Ridge this winter, but had to survive a stern test on Monday. West Ridge (18-16) trailed just 61-60 with 52 seconds remaining.

Rachel Niebruegge and Fallon Taylor each had 15 points to lead West Ridge, while Lilly Bates supplied 10 points and three assists for head coach Kristi Moody Walling’s club.