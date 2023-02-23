It has been a week since Avery Horne connected on a late basket to lift West Ridge to the District 1-AAAA championship over Daniel Boone.

That marked a historic moment for the Wolves, who are 19-11 on the season and prepared to host Morristown West (12-15) in the Region 1-AAAA quarterfinals tonight at 7 p.m.

"It is exciting for our basketball program to win a district tournament in the second year of existence," said Dyer, a 38-year-coaching veteran, who has also roamed the sidelines at Sullivan East and Johnson County. "That is a true testament to our kids who have worked hard the whole year and gotten better and stayed together even in the few tough times we have had. It has been up and down, but overall it has been a really good journey for us this year."

Time to move on to the next stage, which is the eight-team Region 1-AAAA tournament that includes just three teams with winning records, the Wolves, Sevier County and defending 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett, which is 19-10 on the season. If the Wolves win tonight, they would play the Indians or Morristown East in the regional semifinals on Tuesday in Kingsport.

"Obviously, Dobyns-Bennett is the favorite. They are very talented, a very good basketball team. They got tripped up in the district, which sometimes happens and sometimes makes teams better as you go down the road," Dyer said. "I think anybody can beat anybody. I know we all say that all the time, but Morristown West has good talented players, very athletic. They have had some great wins this year. They are a much-improved team from last year. We got our work cut out for us.

"We have been working on getting back down to earth this week so you have the same urgency that we played with last week and go out and play again and play at home."

While West Ridge has developed one of the area's most avid fan bases in its two years of existence, home hasn't been sweet this season for the Wolves.

"We have not played as well at home this year so hopefully we will get a great effort here at home so that will be a great advantage for us," Dyer said. "I know Wolfpack Nation will be out to support us and it will be an exciting night."

West Ridge has been led by senior shooter Wade Witcher, who is scoring 18 points a game. Six-foot-9 Dawson Arnold provides 12 points and seven boards a game while Horne (10 points, five assists) is a sophomore point guard who has returned from injury to provide a lift for the Wolves.

"We have overall had a good season. We have had some really, really good wins and we have had a couple of losses that we just didn't play very well." Dyer said. "Overall we have just been playing well. We were playing well and then our point guard got hurt there the last few minutes of the last three or four games of the year which kind of hurt our momentum because we had won five of six before he got hurt."

They rebounded well last week, defeating David Crockett and Daniel Boone despite 42 points by Jamar Livingston to earn the top seed out of District 1-AAAA.

"We just continue to get better and just pulled together. Crockett had beaten us twice and we came back and got them and played real well against Crockett the first night," Dyer said. "Boone is on a mission. They are playing great, they obviously have a great player, but everybody on that team is playing well right now. It was a back and forth game and we were just fortunate to have the ball at the end and make the shot."

Other Wolves who have contributed to West Ridge is Will Harris (8 ppg, 8 reb), who didn't play last season, but has been a monster on the boards, recording 17 in a win over Austin-East that led to winning the Carter Christmas Classic in Knoxville in December. Seniors Houston Sherfey and Parker Leming can put the ball in the hole, while Trey Frazier, West Ridge's sophomore football quarterback, has blossomed in recent weeks. Add Sawyer Tate, who had the steal and buzzer-beating bucket to lift the Wolves past Science Hill, and Dyer likes what that group provides.

"Those eight young men have really hung together," Dyer said.

West Ridge has been in close games several times this season. It's safe to say if it is close at the end, the Wolves know how to finish.

"We have had four buzzer-beaters that we have won this year so that is incredible," Dyer said. "It is a lot better than being on the other end."

The other side of the bracket includes David Crockett (14-15) at Sevier County (14-13) and Jefferson County (12-20) visiting Daniel Boone (13-18). The semifinals will be held on Tuesday and Thursday at the Tribe Complex in Kingsport.

While the Wolves hope to playing one of those teams in the championship next week, all that matters now are the Trojans, who are 4-9 since January, but have had some quality wins this season, including against District 1-AAA tournament champion Volunteer.

"We are just focusing on one thing and that is to beat Morristown West on Saturday night," Dyer said. "That is our only focus."