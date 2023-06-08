Olivia Webb fondly recalls her first goal as a member of Wise County Central High School’s varsity girls soccer team.

“It was against Ridgeview my sophomore year,” she said. “I remember feeling accomplished and knew it was only the beginning.”

The 90th goal of Webb’s prep career occurred on Tuesday and it was even more meaningful.

The sensational senior found the back of the net early in the first half and that score set the tone in Central’s stunning 2-0 win over the Appomattox Raiders in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 2 state tournament

The Warriors (17-3-2) play the Bruton Panthers (10-9) today at 10 a.m. in the state semifinals at Roanoke College as the best season in program history reaches another milestone moment.

“Getting this far has been surreal, but we worked hard to get here,” Webb said. “We practice every day no matter the weather and everyone gives it their all. I am incredibly blessed to be a part of this team. They are an amazing group of people to be around. I feel blessed every second I play soccer.”

Few gave the Warriors a chance Tuesday in a match more than four hours away from home against an opponent with an undefeated record.

“Appomattox was a tough team,” Webb said. “However, scoring early and our defense not letting them through secured our win. Every one of us worked incredibly hard that game and Appomattox was expecting a completely different team. It was a huge upset to them because they thought it was going to be an easy game.”

Freshman Ameera Youmessi scored a second-half goal for Central, while senior goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton made 18 saves to bring her season total to 169.

“Rhiannon is the definition of amazing,” Webb said. “She knows exactly when to come out of the goal and knows when to stay back. She has made the most incredible saves and we could not ask for a better goalie. In the game [Tuesday] she made more than one amazing save, but she saved a free kick straight out of the air like it was nothing. She is brave, knowledgeable and a great teammate and goalie.”

Barton and Central’s defense got it done, while Webb came up with a big score as usual. She has 33 goals this season.

“We trust Olivia when she has the ball to go do what needs to be done,” said teammate Abbie Jordan.

Webb has been doing that since making her debut for the Warriors.

“She can create chances from nowhere and can make shots from most angles,” said Central coach Matt Mullins. “She does a great job of scoring for our team, but she can also facilitate and create for teammates.”

While soccer might not be the most popular sport in the coalfields of Southwest Virginia, Webb has found her footing in futbol. She plans to join the soccer program at NCAA Division I Radford University as a walk-on.

“I have played other sports in the past. However, soccer has always been my favorite and I’ve stuck with it,” Webb said. “Soccer has been my life since I could remember and I couldn’t imagine life without it.”

Seniors Geanette Boggs and Alyssa Bryant have also helped Central make history, while freshman Bella Newberry has scored eight goals. The Warriors face another stern challenge today against Bruton, which is located in Williamsburg.

Region 2A player of the year Kaylah Smith leads the way for the Panthers, while midfielder Mariah Gonzales and defender Chloe McLain also make head coach James Flynn’s club go.

“They’re organized and have a strong defense from what I can tell,” Mullins said.

The most prolific scorer in Central’s 11-year program history, Webb will work against that defense as she looks to add another major achievement – a spot in the state finals – to her growing list of achievements

“It is unbelievable how far we have come,” Webb said. “We have always been a great team, but something has flipped for us this year. We have always wanted to win, but this year we’ve wanted it more.”