This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
