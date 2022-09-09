 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

