For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.