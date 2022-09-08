Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.