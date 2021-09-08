Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
