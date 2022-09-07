 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

