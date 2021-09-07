Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
