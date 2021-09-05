Bristol's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
