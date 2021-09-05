Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.