For the drive home in Bristol: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
