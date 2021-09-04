 Skip to main content
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

