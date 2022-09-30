 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

