For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
