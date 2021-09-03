Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.