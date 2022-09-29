 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

