 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts