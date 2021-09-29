Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. W…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. E…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expe…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.