Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

