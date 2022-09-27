This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
