Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

