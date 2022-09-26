 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

