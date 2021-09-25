Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Y…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. E…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. W…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Bristol folks sh…
This evening in Bristol: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Cooler. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…