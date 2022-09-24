 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

