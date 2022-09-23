This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
