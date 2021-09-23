For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
