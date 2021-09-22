Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Cooler. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.