Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

