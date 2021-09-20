For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
