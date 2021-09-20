Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.