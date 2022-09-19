 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

