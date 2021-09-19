Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.