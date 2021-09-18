 Skip to main content
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

