This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
